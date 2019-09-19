Athletics Director Dan Guerrero to retire after contract extended to June 30, 2020

Dan Guerrero’s time in Westwood is officially ticking toward its end.

The UC Regents voted unanimously Thursday morning to extend the UCLA Athletics director’s contract from Dec. 31 to June 30, 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported. Guerrero agreed at Wednesday’s UC Regents meeting that he will end his tenure with the Bruins at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Guerrero has served as the athletic director since 2002 and the Bruins have won 32 national championships during his tenure. He was the athletic director at CSU Dominguez Hills for five years and UC Irvine for 10 before making the jump to UCLA.

The UCLA alumnus was one of several members of the administration to receive a copy of UCLA’s internal investigation of two suspect athlete admissions in 2014. Guerrero also oversaw the program during the Varsity Blues scandal earlier this year which resulted in the resignation of former men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo.

Guerrero’s $984,667 base salary for 2019 will reportedly extend through the end of his extended contract. All of his benefits – including access to a courtesy vehicle, up to $3,500 for annual physical examinations and a bonus worth up to $105,000 – remain intact.

The regents’ decision to extend Guerrero’s contract comes less than two weeks after former USC athletic director Lynn Swann resigned after three years in the position.

Swann, too, oversaw a department implicated in the athletics admissions bribery scandal as well as multiple other scandals throughout his tenure.

Both UCLA and USC will both be searching for new athletic directors for the 2020-2021 academic year.