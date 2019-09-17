Tuesday, September 17

In the news:

Parent arrested for paying $400K to get son admitted as UCLA men’s soccer recruit

By and


Posted:
September 17, 2019
12:14 pm

Athletics News, Men's Soccer, News, Sports


Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo resigned from his position in March after allegedly accepting bribes to admit students as recruited athletes despite having never played the sport competitively. (Liz Ketcham/Photo editor)

Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo resigned from his position in March after allegedly accepting bribes to admit students as recruited athletes despite having never played the sport competitively. (Liz Ketcham/Photo editor)

 Share

 Tweet

This post was updated Sept. 17 at 1:20 p.m.

Another parent involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal was arrested in Spain on Monday night.

Spanish authorities arrested Xiaoning Sui of British Columbia, Canada, and charged her with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to federal court documents. Sui agreed to pay William Singer, the main organizer of the scandal, $400,000 to coordinate the admission of her son into the university as a recruited soccer player, despite not having played the sport competitively.

Singer allegedly paid former men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo $100,000 to list Sui’s son as a recruited athlete, which significantly increases the odds of being admitted to UCLA, according to Sui’s indictment.

In November 2018, UCLA admitted Sui’s son as a recruited soccer player and granted him a 25% scholarship. Sui’s indictment was sealed until her arrest Monday and federal authorities are now seeking her extradition.

A UCLA Athletics spokesperson previously said the student was provisionally admitted but was never officially accepted or enrolled at UCLA.

Monday’s arrest was the 52nd related to the scandal, which began in March with the arrest of Singer, who has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Salcedo was arraigned in March after allegedly accepting $100,000 to help the daughter of Bruce and Davina Isackson earn a spot on the UCLA women’s soccer roster without competitive experience in the sport. He has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Jacqueline Dzwonczyk |
Assistant Sports editor

Dzwonczyk is currently an assistant Sports editor for the women's basketball, women's soccer, beach volleyball, men's golf and women's golf beats. She was previously a reporter on the women's soccer, beach volleyball and women's tennis beats.

contact

David Gray |
News Editor

Gray is the 2019-2020 News editor of the Daily Bruin. He was previously an assistant News editor and a reporter for the city and crime beat. He is also a third-year political science student at UCLA.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin