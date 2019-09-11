UCLA names alumna first vice chancellor of strategic communication

STUDIO APARTMENT AVAILABLE ON MIDVALE (AND STRATHMORE) FOR $1,400! CHARMING BUILDING, QUIET STREET -- AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2ND. CALL OR TEXT 310.502.3999. • Apartments for Rent

Newly Built Charming Guesthouse Tastefully designed, 1Br/1Bth+sun room. Unfurnished in residential neighborhood; 3 miles to UCLA. WD in the unit. $2600/mo Landlord pays for utilities. Tel (310) 488-2722 • Apartments for Rent

Looking for help to assist wheelchair-bound incoming Female Freshman in the dorms at UCLA Duties are in the evening for bathroom/showering assistance, etc. Good opportunity for practical experience for medical/nursing/therapy student while earning money. Starting date would be weekend of September 21st. Looking for two females that could alternate or cover for each other. Pay negotiable if interested for more information please email [email protected] or call/text 310-717-6823 • Help Wanted

Teen Supervision Single Parent professor seeks graduate or professional student for occasional supervision of two teen children, particularly for overnight care. Duties include supervision of meals and homework, transportation to and from school and events, and other duties while parent travels for work or personal plans. Duties will include overnight stays in the family's guest room (with private bath) so that children are not alone for out-of-town travel by the parent. Children are 8th graders and attend school near the UCLA campus. They are largely self-regulating, generally cooperative, and they provide all necessary care to the family dogs. Applicant should have a car with insurance, be responsible, relate well with young people, and be fine with dogs. Fee is negotiable. Frequency is approximately twice per month, usually for two nights. This is a great way to pick up some extra income with little or no impact on studies. Applicants should submit basic information about themselves, summary of experience, and the names of two references to: Professor Gary Segura [email protected] • Child Care Wanted