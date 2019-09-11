Wednesday, September 11

Photo: Bruin Republicans memorialize 9/11 victims with flag display

September 11, 2019
(Joe Akira/Daily Bruin staff)

Bruin Republicans planted 2,977 American flags outside Dickson Court North on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 in remembrance of the victims of the attack.

