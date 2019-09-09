UCLA men’s soccer hand Georgetown barely contested victory, conceding 5 goals

The Bruins couldn’t repeat their success from Friday night.

UCLA men’s soccer (2-2) fell to No. 6 Georgetown (4-0) in a 5-1 loss Monday night. The last time the Bruins conceded five goals in a single game came in their 2017 season against Stanford.

“We had a team that felt really good about themselves from beating Maryland the other night and didn’t show up to compete today,” said coach Ryan Jorden said. “We had moments where we strung some things together where we looked like ourselves, but we didn’t compete in general across the board and if you don’t compete against one of the top teams, you’re hopeless.”

Coming off a hat trick against No. 3 Maryland, it took junior forward Milan Iloski three minutes to find the back of the net.

The Bruins made their way down the field in the third minute while sophomore midfielder Cody Sundquist held the ball just outside of the half circle. He passed it out wide to junior defender Ben Reveno on the right side who’s cross on the ground found Iloski in the six-meter box for the early 1-0 lead – Iloski’s fifth goal on the season.

The Hoyas responded by scoring five unanswered goals.

“We should’ve been able to grow on (Iloski’s goal) and if we got another I think the game would’ve ended differently,” Reveno said. “There was no communication and we just didn’t have any life in us.”

Georgetown’s equalizer came in the 31st minute from forward Zach Riviere one minute after coming on as a substitute.

Eight minutes later, Riviere gave the Hoyas the lead after receiving a lob pass just on the right side of the Bruins’ penalty box. He cut inside and curved his shot, which passed the outstretched hand of sophomore goalkeeper Justin Garces, for his second goal of the game.

Georgetown piled in three more goals in the second half.

A header from forward Will Sands in the 52nd minute gave the Hoyas a 3-1 lead before both teams started to deploy their substitutes from the bench.

In the 58th minute, midfielder Paul Rothrock found himself in a one-on-one situation with Garces after receiving a lob pass up the middle from defender Sean O’Hearn. Once Rothrock had the ball, he chipped the ball up and over Garces who had come out of goal to defend the shot.

The last goal of the game arrived in the 68th minute. Riviere solidified his hat trick, putting in his third goal with Bruin defenders on both sides of him, sending a towering flip shot that barely avoided the crossbar and fell into the net.

This game concluded UCLA’s three-game stretch against teams in the top 10, going 1-2 in that span.

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Cameron Douglas – who replaced Garces in the 66th minute – said despite the the scorelines, the Bruins have the ability to compete against any opponent, including top teams.

“We had moments of great football versus Indiana, versus Maryland and (versus Georgetown) and we have potential to win these games,” Douglas said. “Tonight was a huge learning expereince for this team to make sure this doesn’t happen ever again.”

UCLA is back in action on the road against Cal State Northridge on Sunday at 6 p.m.