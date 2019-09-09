UCLA Health awarded federal innovation grant to launch biodesign hub

A UCLA hub for medical technology and digital health innovation received $1.5 million in funding, UCLA Health announced Wednesday.

The UCLA Biodesign Hub for Medical Technology and Digital Health Innovation received $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for its launch, which UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine matched.

The project hopes to create jobs and fuel entrepreneurship by collaborating with Silicon Beach industries starting Oct. 1. It will be co-led by Desert Horse-Grant, the senior director of Research and Innovation at UCLA Health, as well as Jennifer McCaney, the executive director of UCLA Biodesign.

The hub is part of the Innovation at UCLA Health initiative launched in 2019, which offers grants, prizes and support to projects in five areas including patient experience, performance improvement and medical technology and digital health.

As part of its mission to train future health care leaders, the UCLA Biodesign Hub is open to partnerships and seeks to help further connect health care and technology.