Seismic assessment lists some UCLA buildings as posing serious risk to life

Several UCLA buildings on and off campus pose serious risk to life in the case of strong earthquakes.

The UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, Powell Library and Charles E. Young Research Library are three of 15 buildings that were found to pose a serious risk to life according to a seismic assessment initiative released by UCLA on Thursday.

There are three UCLA buildings that would pose a greater risk to life in the case of a strong earthquake, denoted as a severe risk – The Clark Library Gate House, the Kneller House and the UCLA Nimoy Theater – which are located off campus and are unoccupied, said Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Gregg Goldman in an email statement.

UCLA’s study stems from a 2017 update to the University of California Seismic Safety Policy to assess the seismic risk of buildings on all ten UC campuses. The study includes 97 buildings UCLA has reviewed in phase one and two of a three phase review process. Phase three for all UC building assessments is set to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.

Buildings are given ratings from I to VII, based on risk categories and criteria in the California Building Code. These ratings have an approximate relationship to the “Implied risk to life,” which is a subjective measure of potential threats of injury or death, according to the UC Seismic Safety Policy.

Goldman said there is a plan to address seismic risks in place for UCLA buildings from the first and second phases with a V rating. A V rating corresponds to a serious risk to life threat. He also said UCLA has invested over $2.8 billion since 1990 to make alterations to 69 buildings, with over $700 million coming from state funds.

Goldman said the university will continue to work with the UC Office of the President to gather funds and hopes to receive construction funding to repair its high-priority buildings if California’s spring general obligation bond measure is approved by voters.

Senate Bill 14, a proposed bill in accordance with the state’s general obligation bond law, would allow for the University of California to request funds for seismic retrofitting to reduce seismic risks.

UC Berkeley also released a statement about the completion of phase two of their seismic review process Wednesday.