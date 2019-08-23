Department of Education investigates female-only science programs and scholarships

The United States Department of Education has opened ongoing investigations into UCLA and other universities across the U.S. that offer female-only science programs and scholarships, according to a Los Angeles Times article.

UCLA, UC Berkeley, USC, Yale University, Princeton University and Rice University are among the universities being investigated for offering female-only science programs.

The programs, which include female-only scholarships, awards, professional development workshops and science and engineering camps for middle and high school aged girls, were originally launched to address a gender imbalance in STEM fields, such as computer science and engineering.

However, there are increasing criticisms that the programs discriminate against men. Sex discrimination in general is banned under Title IX.

A recent study of 220 universities found 84% of the schools offered single-gender scholarships, which is permitted under Title IX as long as the overall effect of the scholarships is equitable.

A female public university professor filed a Title IX complaint against UCLA over two workshops for women held in January and June by the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics, according to the LA Times.

The professor, who remained anonymous for fear of retaliation, worked with UC professors to file the complaint. According to the article, she said she feels there is increasing favoritism for women in the sciences, leading to a reduction of meritocracy.