A Taste of Westwood

August 19, 2019
Westwood is home to many college students looking for the best nearby places to eat. Instead of just stopping by well-known haunts like In-N-Out Burger and Diddy Riese, we tried several other food places you might not have heard of and give our opinion on whether they’re worth trying.

Amy Zhang

