Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center ranked No. 1 in CA, LA and No. 6 nationally

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was ranked No. 1 in California and Los Angeles by U.S. News & World Report on Monday.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-2020 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, which evaluated 4,653 hospitals nationwide, published its regional and national rankings Monday. UCLA medical center topped regional rankings for California and LA and came in at No. 6 nationally.

The outlet analyzed 16 adult medical specialties, nine adult procedures and conditions and 10 pediatric specialties as part of the evaluation. UCLA ranked nationally in 14 adult medical specialties, including psychiatry and orthopedics, as well as in 10 pediatric specialties, including pediatric cancer

To be considered for the rankings, hospitals must meet one of four criteria: being a teaching hospital, being affiliated with a medical school, having at least 200 beds set up and staffed or having at least 100 beds and offering at least four out of eight advanced technologies associated with high quality care, according to the outlet’s website.

Other California hospitals that made the national honor roll are the UC San Francisco Medical Center at No. 7, the Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital at No. 12 and the Keck Hospital of USC at No. 16.