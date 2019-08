Large 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Westwood. 2 Parking Spaces. Laundry in Unit. $3490/month. Contact Eliza 310-600-3933 • Apartments for Rent

SEEKING PERSONAL CARE ASSISTANT. Must help in bathroom, lift 100 lbs, drive. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-18/hr. [email protected] • Help Wanted

NANNY/MOTHER'S HELPER Location: near UCLA; Hours: M-F, 3pm-9pm (evening hours are sometimes earlier, sometime later). Seeking someone bright, fun and responsible to drive, help arrange play dates, supervise kids; occasional homework help, light housekeeping (laundry, keeping play room organized). Salary: $20 per hour. Email resume to [email protected] • Child Care Wanted

Looking for family babysitter in Beverly Hills. 3 kids, ages 10, 13, 13. Two afternoons/week, including school pickup. Evening and weekend hours periodically. $20/hour. Call Hannah for more info 310-550-4423. • Child Care Wanted