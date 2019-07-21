UCLA women’s soccer looks to step up game with addition of All-American defender

The Bruins added Lucy Parker at the right time.

UCLA women’s soccer announced the transfer of the junior All-American defender from LSU on June 25, and though Parker didn’t travel with the Bruins to Naples, Italy, for the World University Games, she will be eligible for the 2019 season.

Of the 11 incoming freshmen set to join UCLA, only two are true defenders – the position that the Bruins were most lacking last season. Rising junior midfielder Viviana Villacorta said the addition of Parker, a top-ranked defender with experience at the collegiate and international level, will help elevate the Bruins’ backline.

“I know we were really limited with our defenders (last year), so having (Parker) come in – especially since she’s had international experience – I think it’s going to bring another level to this team and bring more competitiveness,” Villacorta said.

Parker started every game at center back for the Tigers as a freshman and a sophomore, posting three goals from the backline each season. In 2018, Parker led LSU to 10 shutouts en route to clinching the SEC championship, earning her United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-American honors, first-team All-SEC and All-Southeast Region honors in her final season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Internationally, Parker has made 22 appearances for the U15-U21 English national teams. She also played with the Arsenal Women Football Club for 10 years and earned Arsenal Player of the Year three times.

Offensively, UCLA tied for most goals in the nation last season, placed second for most assists and fourth for shots on goal per game. But in defensive categories, the Bruins were 35th in goals-against average and tied for 23rd in shutout percentage with 12 shutouts.

Its goal-scoring ability earned UCLA a spot in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, but the low defensive numbers forced coach Amanda Cromwell to rotate potential offensive threats – including then-senior forward/defender Hailie Mace and then-sophomore midfielder Delanie Sheehan – to outside back.

“Having an extra center back is going to be huge because we had so many midfielders (last year), so now for our backs it will be good to have an extra back just in case anything happens,” said rising redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy.

Other incoming defenders include freshmen Brianne Riley and Kylie Kerr. Riley started in all four of the Bruins’ World University Games and was named a NSCAA High School All-American on Wednesday.

“(Last year) we didn’t have a lot of defenders so it was still competitive, but with more we can step up our game,” Villacorta said.

The Bruin backline will be put to the test when UCLA takes on reigning national champion Florida State – which finished eighth in the country for goals scored last season – August 29.