New executive vice president appointed to UC Health system

The University of California Board of Regents appointed a new executive vice president for UC Health on Thursday, according to a University press release.

Carrie Byington, a clinician, educator and researcher, was appointed to help lead UC Health’s five academic medical centers and 18 health professional schools across the UCs. UC Health also oversees student health clinics on UC campuses as well as on-campus counseling centers.

Upon starting at UC Health, Byington will also have a tenured faculty position in pediatrics at UC San Francisco, where she trained in pediatric infectious diseases.

The clinician and educator has served in multiple previous leadership and faculty positions, with positions at Texas A&M University and the University of Utah prior to her most recent appointment.

At Texas A&M, she was the vice chancellor for health services and the senior vice president of its University Health Science Center.

Before that, Byington served as the principal investigator for the Utah Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences and the associate vice president for faculty and academic affairs at the University of Utah Health Sciences Center.

Byington’s post will begin Oct. 31. She will replace John Stobo, the current executive vice president, who has worked for the UC for since 2008.