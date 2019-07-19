UC Regents recap – July 16-17

The FlyAway shuttle will shut down the bus line between Westwood and Los Angeles International Airport due to low ridership. Although it offers $10 rides each way to and from the airport, students increasingly preferred ride- share options over the shuttle due to slow stops and inconsistent pickup times. The declining number of shuttle users was no longer enough to offset costs of FlyAway operation. What do you think?

It was a good idea to remove the Westwood stop for the FlyAway LAX shuttle. Not enough students used it because it could potentially make them late to flights, whereas ride-shares are faster.

Shutting down this bus line is a bad idea. The shuttle was affordable, convenient and more environmentally sustainable for transportation to the airport.

Cancelling the LAX FlyAway shuttle is neither good nor bad, and does not affect me as a student because I did not use it anyways.

I have feelings about this that are not described in the options above.

