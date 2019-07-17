UCPD searching for man who assaulted UCLA staff member

University police are searching for a man who pushed a UCLA staff member and made sexually explicit threats.

The man allegedly assaulted the UCLA staff member at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue, according to a UCPD crime alert.

UCPD described the man as thin, Hispanic, around 35 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The suspect was last seen walking south on Westwood Boulevard toward Weyburn Avenue.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.