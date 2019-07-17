Thursday, July 18

In the news:

UCLA ranked No. 2 public university in the country, No. 9 overall globally

By


Posted:
July 17, 2019
6:32 pm

Campus, International, National, News


UCLA was ranked the second-best public university for the second year in a row, according to a list published Wednesday. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA was ranked the second-best public university for the second year in a row, according to a list published Wednesday. (Daily Bruin file photo)

 Share

 Tweet

An international reputation rankings list placed UCLA as the No. 2 public university in the country for the second year in a row.

The magazine Times Higher Education published its World Reputation Rankings 2019 on Wednesday, which finds and ranks the top 100 public and private universities globally. The rankings also placed UCLA as the No. 9 university in the world, the same as 2018.

UC Berkeley ranked as the No. 1 public university in the nation as well as No. 6 in the world.

Rankings are based on a survey that asks published scholars their opinions regarding research and teaching at up to 15 universities they are familiar with. The rankings take into account 11,554 responses from 135 countries, according to the press release.

Last year, UCLA was ranked as the No. 1 public university in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges ranking as well as the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education survey, according to the press release.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Marilyn Chavez-Martinez

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin