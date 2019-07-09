Court of Sciences Student Center identified as possible site of measles exposure

The Court of Sciences Student Center was identified as a possible measles exposure site after a UCLA employee was confirmed to have contracted the disease, according to a campuswide email sent by Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health informed UCLA of the infected employee Monday.

The employee ate at a fast-food restaurant in the Court of Sciences Student Center on July 2 and 3 while contagious, according to the email.

Anyone who visited the Court of Sciences Student Center between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on July 2 and 3 is advised to verify immunization records and contact medical centers on campus, such as the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center, if a student and UCLA Occupational Health Services if an employee.

UCLA also identified several coworkers of the infected employee who may have been exposed. UCLA Occupational Health is currently verifying vaccination records for those employees.

There is no known current risk related to measles at the Court of Sciences Student Center at this time. This case is not related to the previous measles exposure at UCLA, according to a LADPH press release.

This is the 12th case of measles for residents of Los Angeles County this year. Most of the individuals who contracted the disease were unvaccinated, according to the press release.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and rash and typically occur 10 to 21 days after initial exposure, according to the press release.