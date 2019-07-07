USAC recap – July 1

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every two weeks during the summer on Monday evenings in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Due to technical difficulties, USAC officials were unable to livestream the July 1 meeting immediately and promised to post a link to a video of the meeting subsequently. Since the video of the meeting posted on the USAC internal vice president’s Facebook page did not have audio, appointments and allocations were confirmed with USAC President Robert Watson directly.
Minutes were not taken at the July 1 meeting by an official minute taker because Associated Students UCLA is currently transitioning the role, Watson said.
Agenda:
The council allocated a total of $177 from Contingency Programming funds to a non-USAC group.
The council allocated a total of $374.86 from Capital Contingency funds to the internal vice president’s office.
The council appointed Dawson Khoury, a rising fourth-year political science and history student, to the Judicial Board.
The council appointed Ranhita Bora, a rising second-year political science and international development studies student, to the Judicial Board.
The council appointed Aniq Chunara, a rising second-year political science student, to the Judicial Board.
The council appointed Shubham Gupta, a rising second-year public affairs student, to the Judicial Board.
The council appointed Maya Stehle, a rising third-year political science student, to the Community Service Committee Minifund.
The council appointed Vinh Nguyen, a rising third-year biology student, to the Community Activities Committee.
The council appointed Zuleika Bravo, a rising fourth-year political science student, to the Campus Retention Committee.