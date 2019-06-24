UC plans to change admissions process in response to recent bribery scheme

The University of California announced changes to its admissions process Thursday in response to a recent college admissions scandal.

The UC said in a press release it will be taking steps to strengthen the policies and procedures of its undergraduate admissions process.

The announcement is in response to the recent college admissions scandal uncovered in March in which a federal investigation found parents paid Rick Singer, who provided college admissions consulting services, to help their children cheat on standardized tests.

The investigation also found parents helped their children gain admission to prestigious colleges as student-athletes despite never having played their respective sports competitively. Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo was indicted for allegedly accepting $200,000 to secure two students admission to the university as student-athletes, regardless of their athletic ability.

The UC initiated an audit of its admissions process through the UC Office of Ethics, Compliance and Audit Services following the admissions scandal, according to the press release. The university said it accepts all the recommendations from the audit.

According to the press release, UC President Janet Napolitano has also asked each of the UC chancellors to create campus-specific plans to address the recommendations.