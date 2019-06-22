LA officials investigate possible measles exposure at Geffen Playhouse

A Westwood playhouse was identified as a possible site for measles exposure in June following two confirmed cases of measles in Los Angeles, according to a press release from the LA County Department of Public Health on Saturday.

The Geffen Playhouse theater, owned by UCLA, was potentially exposed to measles June 7 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Another location named in the press release was the Toscana Restaurant in Brentwood, which was potentially exposed to the disease June 8 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

No known measles-related risks are at either sites presently, officials said in the release.

These two cases of measles in the LA County area were confirmed Saturday by public health officials. The cases are not linked, and the individuals carrying the disease were likely exposed to it while traveling internationally, officials said in a news release.

Those who visited these locations on the specified dates could be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after exposure. LA health officials recommend potentially affected individuals review their immunization records and talk with their health providers if they are pregnant, have a weakened immune system or have not been vaccinated for measles.

The cases come three months after UCLA was identified as a site for possible measles exposure, causing 119 students to be initially quarantined while their immunization records were verified.

Those who have not had the disease or the measles vaccine should talk with a health care provider about receiving the measles, mumps and rubella immunization, officials said in the release.

Measles is a highly contagious virus. Its symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, swelling of the eyeballs and a rash that usually appears 10 to 21 days after exposure to the virus, according to the news release.

Given that the two individuals of the most recent case were likely exposed to the disease while traveling outside the United States, health officials recommend summer travelers be aware of their immunization records before traveling.