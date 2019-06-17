Tuesday, June 18

Underground Scholars Initiative: Just Culture

June 17, 2019
The Underground Scholars Initiative at UCLA put together a free event to the public on April 20 called “Just Culture” to showcase its movement within the UC community. With several Los Angeles-based vendors, performers and lowriders present at the event, USI helped create an opportunity for many to come together and share their art and stories with one another. Former USI president Javier Rodriguez shares his aspirations for USI and how he hopes the organization will continue to help students who have been affected by the legal system feel at home.

Amy Zhang

