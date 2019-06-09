Above all else, the Daily Bruin gave me lasting friendships and memories -30

I’ve spent several years thinking of what to write in this very column.

I’ve tried multiple times to make this about journalism. I’ve tried to explain all of the wonderful opportunities I’ve had with The Bruin and all of the hard skills I’ve learned during my time here.

Ultimately, though, I find myself coming back to the friendships and memories I’ve made over the years.

During my time at The Bruin, I’ve laughed, cried, had crushes and been on too many adventures to count. I’ve spent many nights past 2 a.m. in Kerckhoff Hall and made some damn good newspapers in the process. I’ve also shot a basketball game in front of Kobe Bryant, told the world about my crush on a football player in a pregame prediction and trained in six other sections (shout out to Photo, Graphics, Illustration, Video, Online and Sports!).

I can’t overstate the impact everyone at The Bruin has made on my life. To LeAnn Woo, Tanner Walters, Hannah Brezack, Emaan Baqai, Claire Fahy, Korbin Placet, Matt Cummings and Anji Das: Thank you for being the friends and support system I needed during the time my first year when I felt more alone than I ever had. I’ll look back fondly on the dinners we made and the nights we spent up on Korbin’s roof – those were some of the simplest moments of my college career, and undoubtedly some of the most fun.

To Umbreen Ali, Megan Le and Mike Zhang: I wouldn’t have wanted to be a Design director with anyone else, and I hope you all continue to create beautiful things. We had an amazing year and I am so proud of what our section has become. The late runs sucked, but I wouldn’t take back a single one.

To Pentagram: Keep putting that chaotic energy out into the world. I look forward to more brunches and dinners.

To the editors of the 2016-2017 school year – especially Nate Nickolai, Michael Zshornack and Mackenzie Possee: The memories I have with you will stay with me forever, and we better keep seeing Marvel movies together. I love you all to the moon and back.

To Hannah Burnett, Aileen Nguyen and Sarah Sullivan: Thank you for being some of my closest friends; I will miss you dearly in the real world. Don’t forget about me while you’re still busy being cool college kids.

I came into our office a nervous young design media arts student who wasn’t sure she deserved to be at UCLA, let alone a Daily Bruin staffer. I’m leaving a proud, confident designer and photographer. Daily Bruin has done wonders for both my friendships and my professional life, and for that, I’ll always be grateful.

And now, finally, after four years at an amazing newspaper: -30-

Roy was a designer 2015-2016, an assistant Design director from 2016-2017 and senior staff from 2017-2019.