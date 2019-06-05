USAC recap – June 4

Council members discussed the amount of time council should take to put resolutions into action. Lalo Velazquez, USAC general representative, said he thinks the council should acknowledge past resolutions more. Facilities commissioner Lily Shaw said she thinks resolutions passed by USAC do not hold much weight because the administration can ignore them. President Robert Watson said resolutions can be more impactful if they ask for more tangible things from the administration as opposed to reiterating sentiments from the council.