Sedan crashes through front of Pinches Tacos in Westwood, injures 3

This post was updated June 4 at 4:08 p.m.

A car crashed into a Westwood restaurant Tuesday, injuring three people.

A dark blue sedan drove through the entrance of Pinches Tacos on Glendon Avenue, sending glass into the restaurant. Three people were transported to the hospital from the scene, including the driver, but none were reported to be in critical condition, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said.

The collision was reported at 12:04 p.m. An woman was trying to reverse her car from her parking spot but drove straight into the restaurant instead, breaking through the glass doors and into a pole, said LAFD Capt. Joseph Everett.

Miguel Anaya, one of the owners of Pinches Tacos, was in the restaurant during the time of the incident. He said he heard what sounded like an explosion and then saw the car slammed against a pole.

“I immediately looked to see no one was under the car,” Anaya said.

Marko Ivanovic, who was entering his car parked next to the dark blue sedan, said he saw the car hit one customer inside the restaurant.

“I heard the wheels squeaking, turned around and saw the car fly straight into the restaurant,” Ivanovic said.

Glendon Avenue was closed temporarily, but is now open. Pinches Tacos will be closed Tuesday. There was no permanent damage to any equipment except for the front door. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is coming to inspect the restaurant to determine if it can open tomorrow, Anaya said.