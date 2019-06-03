Monday, June 3

$20 Day in LA

June 3, 2019
Elena Brown, an Arts contributor, spends a day eating and exploring in Los Angeles for under $20. Locations she visited include the Micheltorena Stairs, Beard Papa’s, the International Food Court at Koreatown Plaza, and Elysian Park.

Abby Alben

