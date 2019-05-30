Former football player files $15M lawsuit against Jim Mora, UCLA

A former UCLA football player filed a $15 million lawsuit against the university, former head coach Jim Mora and the NCAA on Thursday for their alleged roles in the player’s 2016 suicide attempt, according to TMZ Sports.

John Lopez, a former UCLA offensive lineman, alleged Mora ran drills that were physically intense and caused Lopez multiple concussions during his three years on the team, TMZ said. Lopez said this led to his eventual suicide attempt.

Lopez said his first concussion was sustained at the Bruins’ training camp in August 2013, according to TMZ. Lopez also claimed Mora and the UCLA football staff rushed him back to the field too early, without having taken proper steps to ensure his recovery.

According to TMZ, Lopez suffered another concussion at training camp the following year, and his last traumatic head injury led to his medical retirement in December 2015. He said the brain injuries damaged his short-term memory and altered his everyday demeanor.

UCLA Athletics released a statement Thursday regarding the allegations.

“While we cannot comment on the specific details of a pending lawsuit, we want to make it clear that the health and safety of our student-athletes is UCLA’s top priority,” the statement said. “Our team physicians and sports medicine staff work hand-in-hand on diagnosis, monitoring and treatment, and they are the only individuals who determine when a student-athlete is cleared to participate in their sport; coaches are not involved in these decisions.”

Lopez credited UCLA’s medical center with saving his life after his suicide attempt, but alleged that the trauma and emotional distress he endured on the football team prevented him from finishing his degree.

Mora was fired in November 2017 after six years leading the program.