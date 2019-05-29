UCLA professor honored with achievement award named after him

An international technical organization named a new achievement award after a UCLA engineering professor.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a professional organization dedicated to advancing technology, named its top award after Asad Madni, an adjunct professor of electrical and computer engineering in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, a university press release announced Friday.

The Asad M. Madni Outstanding Technical Achievement and Excellence Award was created by IEEE-Eta Kappa Nu, the IEEE honor society, to commemorate Mandi’s accomplishments and leadership experience, according to the IEEE website. The award will be given annually beginning in 2020 to engineers who operate within the IEEE’s technical fields of interest, including broadcast technologies and industrial electronics, in order to recognize them for their inventions, developments or innovation.

Madni’s research focuses on the development of sensors and systems for aerospace and automotive safety, according to the press release.

Madni’s accomplishments include developing the extremely slow motion servo control system for Hubble Space Telescope’s Star Selector System, which allows the telescope to operate with increased accuracy and stability and capture clearer images of the universe. Madni also developed Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems GyroChip technology, which is used to aid electronic stability control and rollover protection in passenger vehicles.