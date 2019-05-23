USAC recap – May 21

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Public Comment:

Students from Jewish Voices for Peace at UCLA expressed their endorsement for the resolution regarding Students for Justice in Palestine.

The California Public Interest Research Group at UCLA presented updates on its campaign to ban Styrofoam. The California State Legislature passed two bills the group pushed for regarding the initiative recently. CALPIRG is also working to develop infographics for how and when to register to vote, and creating a voter registration portal on MyUCLA.

Agenda:

The council appointed Nadiya Komzyuk, a third-year business economics student, as Finance Committee chair and Kristy Vang, a third-year sociology student, as budget review director.

The council approved a bylaw change to increase the number of undergraduate representatives with disabilities on the UCLA Committee on Disability from three to five members.

The council approved a resolution in support of anti-deportation awareness events held on campus.

The council approved a resolution that condemned misinformation surrounding Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA, specifically regarding a mock newspaper, distributed by the David Horowitz Freedom Center, found on campus that the council said was defamatory to students in SJP.

Reports:

President Robert Watson said his office is having a meeting with Suzanne Seplow, who oversees UCLA Residential Life, regarding queer inclusivity on the Hill, such as rewording of specific signs used in restrooms and the ability to opt out of single-sex rooms.

Campus Events Commissioner Tara Steinmetz said her office is organizing Ultrabloom, an outdoor concert, on May 31, and will release the performance line-up Monday.

Cultural Affairs Commissioner Kelechi Iheanacho said her office is working on the upcoming JazzReggae Fest, to be held Monday.

Facilities Commissioner Lily Shaw said her office is publicizing reduced fares for students who want to take a Big Blue Bus to First Friday, an event with food trucks and live music in Venice.