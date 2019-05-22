UCLA art department establishes new chair position with $2 million grant

UCLA received $2 million to establish a new chair position at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture, a university press release announced May 14.

Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners of The Wonderful Company, awarded UCLA the grant to fund a new position called the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Endowed Chair in Art.

The chairperson must be a member of the UCLA Department of Art and is responsible for recruiting faculty and retaining the works they produce at UCLA. They must also produce their own art.

The Resnicks have provided other donations to the arts community at UCLA, helping fund initiatives like the Resnick Scholars Program in the UCLA Department of Art and the launch of the Hammer Museum.

The $2 million grant is part of the UCLA Centennial Campaign, which is slated to continue until December 2019.