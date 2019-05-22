New UCLA policy requires gender-inclusive amenities on campus

UCLA announced a new policy which would require gender-inclusive facilities in every building on campus.

Assistant vice chancellor of Facilities Management Kelly Schmader said in an email announcement Tuesday that Policy 890 would convert all existing one-person, gender-specific restrooms on campus to one-person, gender-inclusive restrooms.

If a building does not already have a one-person restroom to renovate, the policy would require there be at least one gender-inclusive restroom less than a 2-minute walk away from the building.

Policy 890 requires all buildings beginning construction this year and onward to have at least one multiple-occupancy, gender-inclusive restroom. It also mandates gender-inclusive changing rooms and showers in buildings where gender-specific changing rooms and showers are available.

Gender-inclusive facilities will be marked without gender-referencing pictograms and offer text-based signs to indicate they are gender-inclusive.

Students can submit feedback during the standard 30-day comment period on the proposed policy until June 19.