Westwood: Today, Tomorrow & Before

May 20, 2019
Video


Maureen Heisner Boyd and husband, Kurt Boyd, walk through Westwood to recount the memories of their college years and the beginnings of what would lead to their lives and their family today.

Kitty Hu |
News and Opinion Video Producer

