UCLA rowing places fourth in Pac-12 championship behind top teams

The Bruins finished short of the Pac-12 title.

UCLA rowing (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12) took fourth place at the Pac-12 championship in Gold River, California on Sunday. UCLA finished behind the top three teams in the nation: No. 1 Washington, No. 2 California and No. 3 Stanford.

The Bruins’ varsity eight crew took home a fifth-place finish in the varsity eight race, edging out No. 19 Oregon State and Washington State. UCLA recorded a time of 6:27.151.

The Bruins finished in fourth place in the second varsity eight race, crossing in 7:24.183 behind the Huskies, Cardinal and Golden Bears.

In the varsity four race, UCLA finished in fifth place with a time of 7:55.465, finishing ahead of Washington State and No. 13 USC.

The third varsity eight crew took home a sixth-place finish, crossing just under nine seconds behind the fifth-place finisher, Washington State.

The Bruins notched a time of 6:46.072 in the novice eight race – the final race of the day – and finished third out of four teams.

Washington took home the Pac-12 rowing title for the third straight year, taking first place in four out of the five races it competed in. Stanford and California took second and third place, respectively, in the championship.

With the conference competition behind them, the Bruins will find out if they earned a spot in the NCAA championship Tuesday at 2 p.m. when the field is announced in the selection show. UCLA has not reached the NCAA championship since 2014.