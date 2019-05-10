North Westwood Neighborhood Council: May 8

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to LA City Council. Council meetings are open to the public and held monthly. A new council board will be elected Thursday. Voting will take place at the UCLA John Wooden Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the UCLA John Wooden Center.

Reports:

Michael Skiles, president of the council, said the city cancelled plans to create homeless bridge housing at the Chabad of Westwood due to difficulty working with city regulations and contractual obligations and expectations.

Motions:

The council motioned to allocate $4,000 toward two projects to be undertaken by the Los Angeles Conservation Corps. The Corps will clean and plant geraniums on the sidewalks of Westwood Boulevard between Ohio Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard using the funds.

The council motioned to approve $1,015 in event and outreach expenses for Next Friday, an event that was set to take place April 12 at Broxton Brewery. The event never took place, but expenses for promotional materials as well as permitting from the city still needed to be paid.

The council reviewed neighborhood purpose grant proposals from five community organizations. Neighborhood purpose grants can be requested by any stakeholder group within the boundaries of the council’s jurisdiction if intended to benefit the community.

The council motioned to allocate a neighborhood purpose grant of $1,500 to Associated Students UCLA to fund Places for the People. The event seeks to strengthen the relationship between UCLA and Westwood Village by providing students with a space to congregate and interact.