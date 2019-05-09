USAC recap – May 7

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a live stream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Note: Both the 2018-2019 council and 2019-2020 council held meetings Tuesday. Both are detailed below.
2018-2019 Council
Agenda:
- The council certified the 2019 election results.
- The council did not approve Good Clothes Good People’s Surplus Allocation Honorarium Change, which will move surplus funds used to purchase supplies to pay volunteers. Good Clothes Good People is a redistribution center in SAC.
- The council allocated a total of $20,000 to contingency fund.
Agenda:
- President Robert Watson appointed Cultural Affairs Commissioner Kelechi Iheanacho, International Student Representative Shahamah Tariq and External Vice President Johana Guerra Martinez to the appointments review committee.
- Watson appointed Transfer Student Representative Isabel Carmen Oraha, Community Service Commissioner Jonathan Wisner and General Representative Eduardo Velazquez to the constitutional review committee. Oraha will serve as the chair.
- The council said they will postpone discussion on CARE Program Director’s leave during next week’s meeting.
Officer Reports:
- Watson said he hopes to increase USAC’s publicity to improve voter turnout in future elections.
- Campus Events Commissioner Tara Steinmetz said her committee will provide more resources for smaller student groups on campus.
- Transfer Student Representative Isabel Carmen Oraha said she is working to transfer her position to be more committee-style.
- Several officers said their offices are hiring.