USAC recap – May 7

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a live stream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Note: Both the 2018-2019 council and 2019-2020 council held meetings Tuesday. Both are detailed below.

2018-2019 Council

Agenda:

The council certified the 2019 election results.

The council did not approve Good Clothes Good People’s Surplus Allocation Honorarium Change, which will move surplus funds used to purchase supplies to pay volunteers. Good Clothes Good People is a redistribution center in SAC.

The council allocated a total of $20,000 to contingency fund.

Agenda:

President Robert Watson appointed Cultural Affairs Commissioner Kelechi Iheanacho, International Student Representative Shahamah Tariq and External Vice President Johana Guerra Martinez to the appointments review committee.

Watson appointed Transfer Student Representative Isabel Carmen Oraha, Community Service Commissioner Jonathan Wisner and General Representative Eduardo Velazquez to the constitutional review committee. Oraha will serve as the chair.

The council said they will postpone discussion on CARE Program Director’s leave during next week’s meeting.

Officer Reports: