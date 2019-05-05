Sunday, May 5
Gallery: Beach Volleyball defends NCAA title
UCLA men’s basketball falls short, loses to Arizona
After running out to a ten-point halftime lead, UCLA men’s basketball fell to number No
Men’s basketball defeats the Arizona State Sun Devils 87-72
UCLA men’s basketball followed an early deficit with a big run to build a double-digit lead in its 87-72 win over Arizona State Sunday night
Gallery: Men’s basketball triumphs over UC Irvine 87-63
With the win over UC Irvine, UCLA men’s basketball moves to 5-1 in the season