Saturday, May 4
Gallery: UCLA beach volleyball secures spot in NCAA championship final
UCLA drops second in a row, loses to Stanford 56-35
The Cardinal’s unstoppable offense coupled with the Bruins’ lazy penalties and subpar defensive effort spelled out a 56-35 loss for UCLA, dropping to 4-2 on the season
Women’s soccer clinches Pac-12 title with win over Oregon
The UCLA women’s soccer team clinched the Pac-12 championship with a 2-0 win over Oregon Sunday
Gallery: Women’s water polo defeats USC 11-7
Women’s water polo extended its winning streak to 10 with a victory against the Trojans at the Spieker Aquatics Center on Friday