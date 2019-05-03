USAC sees first independent president, lowest voter turnout in years

Name Position Candidate reactions

Robert Watson President “I’m really honored that … students would have faith in me to leave the council table next year, and I hope I live up to that.”

“Obviously, elections could have gone better. I think there always can be more turnout, you know, anything lower than 100%? Isn’t it? Like, you know, too little.”

Millen Srivastava President candidate Opted out of interview.

Furkan Yalcin President candidate On the election: “I don’t think someone who wanted to do a bad job could have done as a bad job as it was done this year. … I just can’t believe that it was so bad.”

“My message to students is participate in anything on campus.”

Mihika Sridhar Student Wellness commissioner “Obviously, it feels really good, but I think it also feels relieving. … I’m also just feeling really grateful.”

“Pulling together this campaign, doing something that the Student Wellness Commission, like, (has) never done before. Having my friends, people I don’t know, just show up to support me. … I’ve really never felt anything like this in my entire life over the last five weeks, the good and the bad.”

Ty Pearson Student Wellness commissioner candidate “I’m happy for (Sridhar), but I’m also sad for myself. The work that I have put into my campaign seems like it’s all for naught. Still, I’m proud of the work we did, and that I was able to push people to have platforms this year.”

“Congratulations to (Sridhar). I ran this campaign to give choice to the people, and they chose. But I still intend to work within the Student Wellness Commission.”

Naomi Riley Academic Affairs commissioner “People of color have historically been left out of that space”“I think that starting with this election, we’ve made a claim to that space”

“We have the heart for (the office) and I want to build a staff with that same heart because it can’t be done without them.”

“I’m going to be at the table, fighting for all communities, making sure that everyone feels that they have a place at the table.”

Oscar Macias Academic Affairs commissioner candidate Declined to comment

Lily Shaw Facilities commissioner “I’m feeling good. I’m really excited for our upcoming council.”

“Voter turnout was only 16% of our students, and students want to see change on campus, so they should get more involved and I hope to facilitate that next year, getting more students involved in government.”

Isabel Oraha Transfer student representative “You (transfer students) are seen and you are heard and you deserve a place here on campus and that is why the transfer student representative exists so that you have a place on the council.”

“(The election) was pretty clean, in my opinion, like, I didn’t know anything was happening between contested positions until like, literally this morning.”

Kimberly Bonifacio Internal vice president “My main plan for next year is to really engage as many people as many students and as many student organizations, as I can to get involved with USAC. I really want to facilitate a community within UCLA.”(Reason for small number of candidates and low voter turnout) “It stems from the past few years of USAC candidates being really toxic, and having petty politics, basically. It’s really just a loss of trust the past few years.”

Lalo Valazquez General representative 1 “(The position) comes with added pressure because I’m the only (general representative) voice and the only voice of the student body, at least what my role is constitutionally. I feel like it is a little more pressure but I’m excited to take it on because I know I’ll have a dedicated staff to help me do that and I’m looking forward to it.”

“I recognize a lot of people don’t think (student government) affects them but, at the end of the day, if we are handling 8 million-ish dollars it is affecting them.”

Shahamah Tariq International student representive “It’s kind of disheartening and upsetting to see that not all positions are filled but I’m hoping that this council will be able to project a positive image of USAC and we’ll be able to do work that will encourage students to actually apply for USAC.”

“I’m looking forward to being able to finally have a space, an office, and an actual place on a table where we can do that.”

Tara Steinmetz Campus Events commissioner “I’m looking forward to building a lot of cohesion between my staffers. I’m working on marketing so that everybody on the campus can know what we’re doing and come to our events and benefit from the things we’re super passionate about. I hope to speak up for the things I care about and give voices to others who I think have important things to say.”

Jonathan Wisner Community Service commissioner “I’m definitely looking forward to being an active voice on Council and working with my fellow council members to address the needs of the student community. As far as CSC goes, definitely looking to bring CSC as a hub for service on campus for all students whether they be in our umbrella, or not.”

“Some people are disengaged so that’s a problem that our new council needs to face of how do we get students engaged in what councils doing.”

KelechiIheanacho Cultural Affairs commissioner “I just feel really excited about that because I feel like it’s really important where we put money because I feel like at this campus money is what makes things happen so I’m just really excited to be able to like that we already have all these plans to expand things.”

“I think I am not a fan of money going to the endowment and I am not a fan of giant surpluses so I’m hoping to see everyone not just my commission allocating their money in an efficient manner and that’s definitely a thing I intend to press my other council members on.”