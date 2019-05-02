UCPD looking for four men involved in burglary at Venice Boulevard apartments

University police are searching for four men involved in a burglary Wednesday morning.

Four men were seen breaking into multiple vehicles in the Venice-Barry Apartments parking garage on 11811 Venice Boulevard from 1 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., according to a UCPD crime alert. The men entered at least two unlocked vehicles and smashed the windows of at least 12 locked vehicles.

The 14 cars reported to UCPD all belonged to UCLA students or staff.

UCPD did not provide a description of the subjects.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.