UCLA professor emeritus pleads no contest to sexual assault charges

A UCLA professor emeritus pled no contest to two charges of sexual assault of children under 14 years old.

Thomas Fairleigh Denove, a professor emeritus in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, was arraigned Nov. 9, 2018, according to court documents. He was charged under Penal Code 288(a) for one count and for 288.5(a) for two counts. Both are felony offenses. In addition to the two no contest pleas, Denove pled not guilty to the second charge under 288.5(a).

Penal Code 288.5(a) states a person who has recurring access to a child under 14 years old and engages in three or more acts of substantial sexual conduct with the child for over three or more months shall be punished by a state prison sentence of six, 12 or 16 years.

Penal Code 288(a) states a person who willfully commits any lewd act upon a child under 14 years old with the intent of gratifying sexual desires shall be punished by a state prison sentence of three, six or eight years.

Denove’s bail was set at $1 million, which he posted Sept. 18.

UCLA spokesperson Tod Tamberg said he was not aware of the charges, but is looking into them. UCLA’s statement will be updated.

As of May 2, the UCLA registrar indicated Denove offered a class in fall quarter 2018 and is still scheduled to teach a class during the 2019 summer A session. Denove is still listed on TFT’s faculty page and the UCLA campus directory.

Denove is scheduled to be sentenced May 21.