Michelle Obama, celebrities encourage event attendees to pursue higher education

Former first lady Michelle Obama told students to reach for higher education at an event on campus Wednesday.

Roughly 9,000 incoming college students packed Pauley Pavilion for the sixth annual College Signing Day, hosted by Obama’s Better Make Room and Reach Higher initiatives. Both campaigns aim to encourage students in their pursuit of higher education. Roughly 30 additional celebrity guests attended to show their support for the initiatives’ message.

Obama hugged students and told them about her experiences being disparaged as a student.

“I had someone tell me that I shouldn’t reach too high,” she said. “They told me that I wanted too much for myself, I should dream a little smaller.”

She warned students they would likely encounter these same challenges, just like her and her husband, former president Barack Obama. However, she emphasized that she loves and supports students, and that she believes they can succeed in the face of obstacles.

“I want you to understand you do not do this alone,” Obama said.

Several of the celebrity guests said they were proud of the students and told them not to give up in their pursuit of higher education. Celebrity guests included John Legend, Usher, Conan O’Brien, Lea Michele, Elizabeth Banks, Don Cheadle, Nina Dobrev, Adam Rippon, Billy Eichner, Lena Waithe, Justin Baldoni, Bebe Rexha, Pentatonix and various NBA and NFL athletes.

John Legend said he was taught from a young age to prioritize education. He now operates an educational non-profit to promote that goal.

“We can’t be the land of opportunity unless we make sure our young people, no matter where they come from, no matter how much money their parents make, we want to make sure they have a chance to get a quality education,” Legend said.

Chancellor Gene Block and University of California President Janet Napolitano told attendees about how the UC hoped to support them in their education.

Caylee Hermanson, who will attend California State University Chico in the fall, said she was encouraged that so many celebrities chose to attend the event.

“They didn’t have to be here,” Hermanson said. “They were here for us.”

Several students said they felt inspired by Obama and the celebrity guests. Kenna Flores, who will attend Illinois Institute of Technology in the fall, said she has faced discouragement throughout her academic career, as Obama described.

“It was empowering to hear someone like Michelle Obama had been through the same thing,” Flores said.

Joy Vivar, who attends Mira Costa College, said she was excited to see a woman as intelligent and powerful as Obama.

“Like she made more (money) than the president last year,” Vivar said. “That’s pretty awesome.”

Other students said the messages they heard at the event will help them navigate higher education going forward.

David Fernandez, who will attend UC Irvine in the fall, said he was excited to see so many first-generation students like himself in one place.

“I don’t know anyone who goes to college … so I think it’s cool,” Fernandez said. “I just want to get inspired.”

Sara Masateh, who will attend UC Riverside in the fall, said she hoped the event would encourage her to put herself out there as she begins college.

“I hope to take away from the event to just put myself out there and not be afraid to try new experiences, like making new friends in the upcoming fall,” Masateh said.

Stephanie Lopez, a second-year anthropology student who staffed the event, said she thinks the event helped inspire students during the final stretch of the academic year.

“Sometimes when we’re in college, you kind of lose hope,” Lopez said. “I’m just trying to get some inspiration, to keep motivating myself.”

Obama said she hopes the students will use the same grit, resilience and commitment that got them through their education up to this point to succeed in higher education.

“So if you stumble, because stumbling happens to all of us, I want you to get back up,” Obama said.

Obama reiterated that the students in attendance will become future leaders. “People like me and Barack, we’re stepping out of the way,” she said.