NFL picks up four former UCLA football players as undrafted free agents

The Bruins had just one player selected at the 2019 NFL Draft this weekend, but four others will get the chance to prove themselves in the pros.

Following the conclusion of the draft each year, NFL teams offer smaller-scale unguaranteed contracts to undrafted free agents thay believe have a shot at competing for a roster spot.

The San Francisco 49ers – who signed former UCLA guard Najee Toran to an undrafted free agent deal last offseason – looked to Westwood once again this year, signing quarterback Wilton Speight.

Speight won UCLA’s starting job out of training camp as a graduate transfer from Michigan this fall, but only appeared in seven games due to a back injury.

Joining Speight in the Bay Area will be offensive lineman Andre James, who signed with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday. James replaced Kolton Miller as the Bruins’ starting left tackle this past season after the Raiders selected Miller with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

On the other side of the ball, UCLA saw two of its senior defensive backs find new homes in the NFC North.

Adarius Pickett, who led the Bruins in total tackles last season, signed with the Chicago Bears. Pickett appeared in 47 games across four seasons with UCLA, recording 274 total tackles and seven interceptions.

Nate Meadors rounded out the Bruins’ undrafted free agent class by signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Meadors is now one of four UCLA alumni on the Vikings’ roster, joining linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, as well as long snapper Kevin McDermott.

Meadors appeared in 42 games in his four-year career with the Bruins, posting 149 tackles and three interceptions, including one against the Trojans this past season.