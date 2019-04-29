Monday, April 29

Emily A. Carter appointed as new executive vice chancellor and provost

April 29, 2019
Emily Carter will be UCLA's new executive vice chancellor and provost. She is currently dean at Princeton University and was a faculty member in chemistry and material science and engineering at UCLA from 1988-2004. (Creative Commons photo by Sikarin Thanachaiary/World Economic Forum via Flickr)

UCLA announced the appointment of the new executive vice chancellor and provost Monday.

Emily Carter, currently dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Princeton University, will take on the role beginning Sept 1. She will replace current Executive Vice Chancellor Scott Waugh, who is returning to the faculty to pursue his study of medieval history.

Carter received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from UC Berkeley and earned a doctorate in chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

She served in the faculty for chemistry and material science and engineering at UCLA between 1988 and 2004, where she helped establish the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics and the California NanoSystems Institute.

At Princeton, Carter was the founding director of the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment. Her research focuses on quantum mechanics-based computer simulations in the study of sustainable energy. She has authored nearly 400 publications and delivered more than 500 lectures.

Carter has won several honors in her career, including election to the National Academy of Sciences, the 2017 Irving Langmuir Prize in Chemical Physics from the American Physical Society and the 2018 Award in Theoretical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society.

