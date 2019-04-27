Sunday, April 28
Gallery: UCLA beach volleyball falls to USC in Pac-12 championship final
UCLA basketball defeats Coastal Carolina 84-71
For a team that supposedly entered the year lacking an identity, UCLA hasn’t taken long to find one
UCLA ends two-game skid, defeats Cal 40-24
In front of 57,046 fans at an ill-fated “blackout” game doomed by rush-hour traffic, UCLA experienced anything but adversity, piecing together its most comprehensive four quarters of play this season
Gallery: Men’s Basketball blows out NYIT in pre-season exhition game
The UCLA Men’s Basketball team blew out the New York Institute of Technology 125-73 behind freshman center Moses Brown’s double-double during his debut game