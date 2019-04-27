Beach volleyball heads to Pac-12 championship final after victory over California

The Bruins get one more shot to defend their Pac-12 title.

No. 1 seed UCLA beach volleyball (31-2) defeated to No. 3 seed California (22-9) 3-0 in the contender’s bracket final of the Pac-12 championship.

Seniors Megan and Nicole McNamara clinched the victory with an ace to end the contest with a 21-9, 21-13 win on court one. The twins clinched their third match of the weekend to send the Bruins to the title game.

Senior Izzy Carey and freshman Lindsey Sparks won on court five for the Bruins’ first point of the day. The Golden Bears could not return the final serve, giving the duo a 21-14, 21-15 win.

On court four, sophomore Lea Monkhouse and junior Savvy Simo put the Bruins up 2-0 with a 21-14, 23-21 victory. Down 17-20 in the second set, the duo scored four straight and six of the last seven points to win in straight sets.

The other two matches were truncated once the contest was decided on court one. Senior Sarah Sponcil and junior Lily Justine were leading 21-17, 20-12 and had a match point opportunity when the game was called.

Court three saw senior Zana Muno and freshman Abby Van Winkle ahead 21-17, 13-11. The duo does not have a win this tournament, with one loss and two truncated matches so far.

UCLA will face No. 2 seed USC (27-4) in the title game to decide the Pac-12’s automatic bid to the NCAA championships.