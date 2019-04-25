Thursday, April 25

Daily Bruin brings home multiple journalism competition awards, honors

April 25, 2019
The Daily Bruin received first-place and finalists honors for multiple areas in a journalism competition. Awards were presented by the Society of Professional Journalists. (Liz Ketcham/Assistant Photo editor)

The Daily Bruin earned more than a dozen honors across several categories at a regional and national journalism competition in April.

The Bruin received 20 Mark of Excellence honors from the Society of Professional Journalists. The awards recognize works in print, radio, television and online collegiate journalism.

Winners for the Region 11 competition were announced April 1 at a conference in Las Vegas.

The Bruin totaled six first-place awards and was a finalist in 14 other categories. It won the national award for best editorial writing and regional awards for best breaking news reporting and best student magazine.

SPJ Mark of Excellence – National

Winners:

Finalists:

SPJ Mark of Excellence – Region 11

Winners:

Finalists:

Sarineh Khachikian

