Daily Bruin brings home multiple journalism competition awards, honors

The Daily Bruin earned more than a dozen honors across several categories at a regional and national journalism competition in April.
The Bruin received 20 Mark of Excellence honors from the Society of Professional Journalists. The awards recognize works in print, radio, television and online collegiate journalism.
Winners for the Region 11 competition were announced April 1 at a conference in Las Vegas.
The Bruin totaled six first-place awards and was a finalist in 14 other categories. It won the national award for best editorial writing and regional awards for best breaking news reporting and best student magazine.
SPJ Mark of Excellence – National
Winners:
-
Editorial Writing (Daily Bruin Editorial Board for “Editorial: Amid lackluster scholarship fundraising, UCLA needs innovative solutions”)
Finalists:
-
Non-Fiction Magazine Article (Teddy Rosenbluth for “Declining Health, Declined Help”)
SPJ Mark of Excellence – Region 11
Winners:
-
Best Student Magazine (PRIME Fall 2018)
-
Breaking News Reporting (Sharon Zhen for “Medina found guilty of first-degree murder in trial by jury”)
-
Editorial Writing (Daily Bruin Editorial Board for “Editorial: Amid lackluster scholarship fundraising, UCLA needs innovative solutions”)
-
Non-Fiction Magazine Article (Teddy Rosenbluth for “Declining Health, Declined Help”)
-
Best Affiliated Web Site (PRIME)
-
Online/Digital Feature Videography (Kitty Hu for “Faces of UCLA: Understanding Sikhism”)
Finalists:
-
Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper (Staff of Daily Bruin)
-
In-Depth Reporting (Large) (Kristie-Valerie Hoang for “CAPS faces challenges to effectively meet student needs for long-term services”)
-
General Column Writing (Mariah Furtek for “Are you there, UCLA? It’s me, Mom”)
-
General Column Writing (Nina Young for “After Dark”)
-
Sports Writing (Large) (Hanson Wang for “Propelled by run game, Bruins snatch Victory Bell back from Trojans with 34-27 win”)
-
Breaking News Photography (Large) (Ken Shin for “USAC Election Board announces new undergraduate student government council”)
-
General News Photography (Liz Ketcham for “UCLA Army ROTC cadets participate in their biannual field training”)
-
General News Photography (Large) (Ken Shin for “Women’s March 2018”)
-
Photo Illustration (Large) (Axel Lopez and Amy Dixon for “Meghan Scudero balances roles to prove both the pen and the soccer ball are mighty”)
-
Photo Illustration (Large) (Amy Dixon for “Fraternities affected by alcohol ban will hold responsibility for its enforcement”)
-
Podcast (Keshav Tadimeti and Teddy Rosenbluth for “In the know: The ‘gravely disabled’”)
-
Online/Digital News Videography (Dean Hughes for “Bird vs. Uber: Which is faster?”)
-
Online/Digital News Videography (Dean Hughes for “UCLA Scientists create biomechanic stingray”)
-
Online/Digital Feature Videography (Rachel Lee for “Drag queen Lorelei dazzles in one-woman show”)