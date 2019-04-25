Baseball boasts top-notch play among conference opponents

The Bruins’ pitching staff leads the Pac-12 in strikeouts – but when the ball is put in play, the team has another weapon.

No. 1 UCLA baseball (31-7, 11-4 Pac-12) is first in the Pac-12 in fielding percentage for the second straight year, owning a .981 mark. Through 38 games, the Bruins have committed just 27 errors – less than half of Arizona’s conference-high 59.

Freshman right-hander Jesse Bergin said having a strong defense is a mental boost on the mound.

“It gives the pitcher that much more confidence,” Bergin said. “Whichever pitcher is throwing, the entire defense has their back.”

UCLA’s lack of defensive mistakes has made it harder for opponents to score against a pitching staff that owns the top ERA in the Pac-12 at 2.71. The Bruins are third in the conference with 17 unearned runs allowed.

Junior right-hander Ryan Garcia, who leads the rotation with a 1.35 ERA and .90 WHIP this season, said the team’s defense has been integral to his success.

“I feel pretty comfortable, and I think that has to do with having confidence in my defense,” Garcia said. “I feel confident in the guys behind me.”

After surrendering seven unearned runs in a three-game series against Stanford from April 5-7, UCLA has given up one unearned run in nine games since. The Bruins have also not committed an error after the fifth inning during the stretch.

This year’s outfield has not missed a beat, despite the departure of center fielder Daniel Amaral, who was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team last season. The Bruins have committed just one error and own a combined .975 fielding percentage in the outfield this season.

One recent highlight came from sophomore right fielder Garrett Mitchell in the eighth inning of UCLA’s 3-2 win over Pepperdine on April 15. With a runner trying to stretch a double into a triple, Mitchell fired the ball from the right field corner to start a relay that nabbed him at third.

On the mound, UCLA pitchers have shown defensive abilities of their own. Of the 11 pitchers who have seen at least one fielding opportunity, 10 have yet to commit an error.

According to senior designated hitter Jake Pries, who has played 34 innings in the outfield, the team’s defensive success has primarily come through hard work.

“We practice all day on defense,” Pries said. “We’ve got some good athletes out there. We’ve got Mitchell who can run down any ball, (junior infielder) Kreidler who has amazing range and all of the rest of the guys at their respective positions. The pitchers know they can get their defense some balls and they’ll be caught.”

The Bruins’ defense will now be put to the test away from Jackie Robinson Stadium, with 11 road games in their last 18. UCLA has a .976 fielding percentage on the road this season, compared to .983 at home.