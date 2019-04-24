USAC recap – April 23

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Public comment:

Justin Jackson, a former USAC general representative, asked the council to force judicial board to hear his petition claiming the election calendar is illegitimate.

Representatives from California Public Interest Research Group at UCLA said CALPIRG will host a “No Bees, No Spring” dinner at the Bruin Plate residential dining hall Wednesday and begin a pledge drive to sign up new CALPIRG members in the following week.

Agenda:

The council allocated a total of $14,719 from the Contingency Programming Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.

The council allocated $500 from discretionary funds to the Bruin Advocacy Grant.

The council allocated $3,035.88 from discretionary funds to Student Wellness Commission programming.

The council allocated $28,464.33 from discretionary funds for the Arts Restoring Community Referendum Funding.

The council allocated $10,000 from a budget for information technology expenses and an unused computer lab for programming.

The council allocated $15,000 from discretionary funds to UCLA Recreation for the creation of a commuter lounge.

The council approved resolutions in support of CALPIRG at UCLA’s “Save the Bees” and “Zero Hunger” campaigns.

The council appointed Nahian Arfin, a second-year international development studies student, as the election board publicity director.

The council approved an amendment to the election calendar to extend the student question submission period to 2 p.m. Wednesday and to move the candidate endorsement hearing to Wednesday at 6 p.m., the candidates’ debate to Thursday at 6 p.m. and the deadline by which student organizations must submit endorsement slips to Friday at 11:59 p.m.