The David Geffen School of Medicine announced Tuesday its new esophageal disorders center will be named after Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney famous for representing O.J. Simpson.

The Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health will conduct research, provide patient care and run educational programs and community outreach for esophageal disorders ranging from gastroesophageal reflux disease to cancer, according to a UCLA press release.

Kardashian died of esophageal cancer in 2003. His family announced Tuesday they will launch fundraising efforts to support the new center, according to the press release. The Kardashian family is famous for starring in the reality TV show “Keeping Up 2ith the Kardashians.”

The center is based in the UCLA Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases. It will work with the UCLA Melvin and Bren Simon Digestive Diseases Center and the Integrative Digestive Health and Wellness Program to provide patients interdisciplinary care, according to its website.

The center will also work with UCLA’s Institute of Precision Health to integrate UCLA medical research with patient care, and it will promote clinical outreach to underserved communities and public education about esophageal disorders, according to its website.