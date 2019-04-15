The Rundown: April 16

Men’s basketball

Sam Connon, assistant Sports editor

Mick Cronin is starting to round out his staff.

The new UCLA men’s basketball coach is expected to hire his first new assistant after Cincinnati associate head coach Darren Savino was passed up on for the Bearcats’ coaching vacancy. Cronin’s former employer instead hired Northern Kentucky coach John Brannen to head up the program, making Savino available on the open market.

In his introductory press conference a week ago, Cronin said he would look to bring Savino to Westwood if he did not get a promotion at Cincinnati. Savino tweeted Sunday that he would be leaving Cincinnati, leading many to believe he would join his former boss with UCLA sooner rather than later.

Savino spent nine years with the Bearcats, making the NCAA tournament in every season he spent with the team.

Cronin also announced Wednesday he would be retaining assistant coach Tyus Edney. Edney has spent two seasons in his current role after being UCLA’s Director of Operations for seven years.

UCLA passed up on Edney – who played four seasons with UCLA from 1991 to 1995 – for the interim coaching job in favor of Murry Bartow after Steve Alford was fired Dec. 31. Bartow will not return to UCLA and is reportedly in the running for the Tennessee Tech job.

Baseball

Sam Connon, assistant Sports editor

For the 11th April 15 in a row, every MLB player took the field wearing No. 42.

Monday marked the 72nd anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson’s appearance broke the color barrier in the MLB and, ever since the 2009 season, every player on every team has worn his jersey number April 15.

Since Robinson would have turned 100 years old in January, players and coaches leaguewide also wore “Jackie Robinson 100″ pre-game T-shirts and commemorative patches.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper wore blue and yellow Bruin cleats to honor Robinson. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin also wore new UCLA-inspired cleats and batting gloves to honor Robinson, jacking a two-run home run in the opening frame.

The No. 42 was retired leaguewide in 1997, but 13 players – including Yankees closer Mariano Rivera – were allowed to keep wearing the number for the remainder of their careers. With Rivera’s retirement in 2013, no MLB player will ever wear Robinson’s No. 42 again.

UCLA implemented a similar policy in 2014.

Linebacker Kenny Young was allowed to keep wearing No. 42 for UCLA football, but following his graduation in 2018, no Bruin in any sport will don the number again.

