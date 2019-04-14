Men’s tennis extends winning streak with weekend wipeouts of Washington, Oregon

The Bruins’ winning streak has been extended to 10 matches.

No. 13 UCLA men’s tennis (14-4, 6-0 Pac-12) claimed victories over both No. 48 Oregon (13-7, 1-5) and Washington (6-15, 1-5) on Friday and Saturday afternoon, respectively. The Bruins posted a 4-1 victory over the Ducks before their shutout performance against the Huskies. Saturday’s win marks UCLA’s first shutout win against a Pac-12 competitor this season.

Doubles play against Oregon on Friday began with sophomore Keegan Smith serving-out a 40-0 game to give him and his partner, senior Maxime Cressy, a 1-0 lead in their set before winning their match 6-2. Smith and Cressy are ranked No. 4 in doubles and have yet to be beaten this season in all competitions.

The court three doubles team of sophomore Bryce Pereira and freshman Patrick Zahraj gave the Bruins the doubles point after their 6-3 win over Oregon’s Emmanuel Coste and Armando Soemarno.

Smith at No. 2 singles claimed a first set victory over Oregon’s Ty Gentry 6-1. In that set, Smith faced five deuce deciding points and won four of them. Smith would go on to claim his match, 6-1, 6-3.

Freshman Eric Hahn on court six stuck close to his opponent, Ethan Young-Smith, throughout the first set – eventually forcing a tiebreaker at 6-6. Hahn came away with a 7-6 (6) win and would provide the clinching point for the Bruins with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 final score.

“It feels great that I was there for the team,” Hahn said. “With the few nagging injuries, I was there. It felt amazing out there playing an actual match. Winning (clinching matches) like that couldn’t feel any better.”

Coach Billy Martin said he has known Hahn would be successful on the team, despite not regularly starting in the lineup.

“With some nagging injuries, (Hahn’s) stepped in and had a chance, and he’s done a fantastic job for us,” Martin said. “ A coach couldn’t ask for any more from him.”

Hahn’s win came just after junior Ben Goldberg lost his match to Joshua Charlton 6-2, 7-6 (5), giving the Ducks one point on the board before the match was called.

The Bruins continued their winning ways Saturday against the Huskies with their lineup identical to the one that faced the Ducks.

Wins at No. 2 and 3 doubles gave the Bruins the doubles point. Redshirt sophomore Connor Rapp and freshman Govind Nanda won their match 6-1 at No. 2 doubles while Pereira and Zahraj at No. 3 doubles defeated their opponents by the same score.

All singles courts for the Bruins took their first set and Smith gave the Bruins another point toward the match score with his 6-3, 6-0 defeat of the Huskies’ Jack Davis at No. 2 singles.

Smith said, despite the win, he needed to stay focused throughout the duration of the match – referencing a shot he attempted to hit between his legs when he was ahead 4-0 in the final set.

“Sometimes I lose focus a little bit,” Smith said. “That was one of those moments. I did come back to win that game on deuce point, but I need to work on my focus and take care of business.”

Smith leads the team in dual match wins, with his latest victory taking him to 18 singles wins.

Hahn on court No. 6 continued his winning ways of the past week, besting Washington’s Sebastian Hawken 6-3, 6-1.

“My groundstrokes were feeling good (this weekend),” said Hahn. I was starting to hit balls on both wings very well, and I’m feeling very confident. I think I’ve adapted really well (since my dual match debut) and right now I’m playing loose.”

The win against the Huskies was secured by Nanda at No. 3 singles, who claimed a straight set victory against Piers Foley, 7-5, 6-1.

The Bruins will take the court again Friday, hosting both Arizona State and Arizona this weekend to continue conference play.